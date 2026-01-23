Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Salem County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Warren County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Delaware Gov. Meyer declares state of emergency ahead of winter snowstorm

By
Published  January 23, 2026 9:13pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Gov. Matthew Meyer declared a State of Emergency in Delaware starting 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, ahead of the winter snowstorm.
    • Up to 12 inches of snow, high winds, and dangerous travel conditions are expected, with driving restrictions likely.
    • Residents are urged to prepare homes and vehicles, stay off roads, and follow official updates for safety.

DELAWARE - Gov. Matthew Meyer has declared a State of Emergency in Delaware beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and hazardous travel conditions across the state. 

Statewide response teams prepare for major winter storm 

What we know:

The State of Emergency allows the mobilization of statewide resources, including activating the Delaware National Guard, according to a press release from the governor’s office. 

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has been on Enhanced Watch since Friday and will move to Full Activation at 8:00 a.m. Sunday. 

What they're saying:

"Delawareans should always feel secure in their communities, especially during severe winter weather," said Gov. Meyer. "Please prepare while you can, avoid being on the roads once the storm begins, and listen to your state and local officials for the latest information and safety warnings. Together, let’s make sure every Delawarean stays safe and warm this weekend." 

DEMA is coordinating with the National Guard, Delaware Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, National Weather Service, local counties, and the governor’s office to manage the storm response. 

Winter Storm Warning and travel restrictions expected 

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 p.m. Monday, forecasting 8–12 inches of snow, with the highest amounts in Kent and New Castle counties. 

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and high winds could cause power outages and downed trees. 

What you can do:

State-mandated driving restrictions may be issued, with three levels ranging from warnings to full bans on nonessential travel. 

Residents are urged to sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System, stock up on essentials, check on neighbors, and prepare vehicles for winter conditions. 

DEMA recommends building emergency kits, dressing in layers, winterizing homes and cars, and bringing pets indoors. 

For updates, residents can use the DelDOT app.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 29’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. Get the latest on the forecast, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. 

Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

The Source: Information from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the office of Gov. Matthew Meyer.

