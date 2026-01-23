Delaware Gov. Meyer declares state of emergency ahead of winter snowstorm

The Brief Gov. Matthew Meyer declared a State of Emergency in Delaware starting 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, ahead of the winter snowstorm. Up to 12 inches of snow, high winds, and dangerous travel conditions are expected, with driving restrictions likely. Residents are urged to prepare homes and vehicles, stay off roads, and follow official updates for safety.



Gov. Matthew Meyer has declared a State of Emergency in Delaware beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and hazardous travel conditions across the state.

Statewide response teams prepare for major winter storm

What we know:

The State of Emergency allows the mobilization of statewide resources, including activating the Delaware National Guard, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) has been on Enhanced Watch since Friday and will move to Full Activation at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

What they're saying:

"Delawareans should always feel secure in their communities, especially during severe winter weather," said Gov. Meyer. "Please prepare while you can, avoid being on the roads once the storm begins, and listen to your state and local officials for the latest information and safety warnings. Together, let’s make sure every Delawarean stays safe and warm this weekend."

DEMA is coordinating with the National Guard, Delaware Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, National Weather Service, local counties, and the governor’s office to manage the storm response.

Winter Storm Warning and travel restrictions expected

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 p.m. Monday, forecasting 8–12 inches of snow, with the highest amounts in Kent and New Castle counties.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and high winds could cause power outages and downed trees.

What you can do:

State-mandated driving restrictions may be issued, with three levels ranging from warnings to full bans on nonessential travel.

Residents are urged to sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System, stock up on essentials, check on neighbors, and prepare vehicles for winter conditions.

DEMA recommends building emergency kits, dressing in layers, winterizing homes and cars, and bringing pets indoors.

For updates, residents can use the DelDOT app.

