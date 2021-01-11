Joe and Jill Biden fixtures in the Greenville community

In the Greenville, Delaware community, President-elect Joe Biden is treated more like the guy next door. The future president and future first lady are fixtures in their community.

"When living in Delaware you always have a Joe story. He’s everyone's Uncle Joe, he’s a wonderful person," Cassidy Greer said.

Greer's grandmother is actually friends with Joe Biden. The future president and the future first lady come to Brew Ha Ha coffee for their cup of "Joe."

"In here when he comes in here, of course, everybody knows who he is but like he just treats you like a normal human. As do we to him," Greer added.

The Bidens, who lives in the Wilmington suburb, have become fixtures here.

Over at the Jassen's supermarket, pictures of Biden dating back to his early political days hang above the customer service counter.

"He was just about to go out the door and I yelled Hey Joe. He turned around walked back to me put out his hand shook his hand and said, 'Give ‘em hell Joe and he said 'I will," John Geis said.

Geis moved here last year and within a month he met Biden at Wagner's Hardware store.

Chuck Wagner says he won't expect Biden to be shopping here too much but says he never forgets his friends.

