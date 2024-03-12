Delaware lawmakers debate free meals for all students, regardless of need

During the pandemic, schools across Delaware were giving every public student free breakfast and lunch, but now that the COVID funds have ended, that’s no longer the case.

Currently, there’s a debate by state lawmakers on whether every Delaware Public School student should get free breakfast and lunch, or should it only be for those in need.

"If you are making $200,000 a year, you don’t need free lunch," says Dayna Peden, a Delaware Parent.

Another parent, Riheim Haman says, "I mean I think that’s good. They should have been done that."

Delaware State Representative Rae Moore, of the 8th District, proposed House Bill 125, which would allow all students to get free meals, regardless of financial situation.

"Students shouldn’t be responsible for the way that their parents decide to do their finances. That’s not a students’ responsibility and we need to take that burden off of them," says Rep. Moore.

The passion for the topic stems from Rep. Moore being a mother as well as an educator.

"I know that when my students don’t eat, they don’t perform well. It can be down to, they are tired and feeling lethargic," says Rep. Moore.

The bill has received push back from other state lawmakers who say the annual $47 million price tag to make this happen is too much. Moore believes it’s worth it.

"I do believe we decided that we are going to invest in certain things and we should be investing in these children. It starts with this," says Rep. Moore.

The bill now awaits a vote in the House Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Moore encourages those in support of the bill to contact their local state representatives.