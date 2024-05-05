Crews searching for residents inside apartment building on fire in Spruce Hill

More than 100 residents have been displaced after police say a fire occurred at an apartment building in Spruce Hill.

According to officials, police responded to a call for people trapped in an apartment building fire on the 4900 block of Spruce Street at around 4:38 p.m.

Fire officials are currently searching for residents still inside.

MORE HEADLINES:

They say more than 100 residents have been displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified.

Check back for more updates.



