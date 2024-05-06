Police to provide update after 18-year-old shot and killed at Delaware State University

The promising life of a young woman was cut short by a shooting at at Delaware State University last month, leaving her family and the college community completely devastated.

On Monday, Dover police will provide an update on the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Camay Mitchell De Silva.

Silva died after being shot on campus at Delaware State University during the early morning hours on April 21.

The 18-year-old's parents say that she was planning to transfer to Del State after applying just two weeks before her death.

"Her best friend is a student there, and she was just there visiting for the weekend. Like I said, she wanted to go there, so getting a feel for the campus," her mom said.

Following the shooting, police said they were working to track down the suspects involved to bring justice to DeSilva’s family.

"The gun is not the solution. Put the gun down, don’t use the gun, to solve your problems. There are other ways to do that. People are dying, lives are being cut short, it’s a tragedy that’s preventable," said Chief of Police Thomas Johnson Jr.