Delaware man charged with kidnapping NJ girl he met playing online video game: officials

An 11-year-old girl who went missing from her New Jersey home last month was transported across state lines to Delaware by a 27-year-old man, according to officials.

Darius Matylewich is accused of kidnapping the young girl after meeting through the online video game Roblox.

She was reported missing in Wayne, New Jersey, on September 10 and later found in Bear, Delaware.

Officials say she was transported by Matylewich "without the knowledge or consent of her parents."

Matylewich was arrested in Delaware on the same day, and eventually extradited to New Jersey.

He is charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, and faces up to 30 years in prison.