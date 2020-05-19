Delaware Memorial Bridge cash toll lanes to reopen Thursday

Drivers who use a bridge that links Delaware and New Jersey will soon be able to pay tolls with cash again.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge switched to cashless-only payments two months ago due to the coronavirus.

But the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the span, announced Monday that the bridge’s cash lanes will reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Toll collectors will be wearing masks and gloves, and the agency asked that drivers wear masks when paying with cash.

The collectors will also be stationed in toll booths behind sneeze guards, and the booths will be sanitized in between shifts.

