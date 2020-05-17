South Jersey restaurant owner donates meals to seniors during pandemic

For the past two months a south Jersey restaurant owner, whose business was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, has delivered thousands of meals to shut-in seniors.

The charitable effort by Michael Soll, owner of RiverPark Pub in Gloucester, all started with a Facebook post urging anyone who needs help to reach out.

"I just thought about [seniors], maybe they need the help," Soll said.

Ever since, Soll and his growing team of volunteers have donated an average of 75 meals per day.

"It means a lot to me to donate because I want to give back," Michelle Greene said.

Soll has received some monetary gifts and food donations as he's gone, but most of the donated food has come out of pocket.

"Is my landlord calling me for rent? Yea he is. That's scary, that's really scary," Soll said.

While mounting financial pressures have Soll unsure if his next donated meal will be his last, he refuses to give up for the seniors he serves.

"It's been a godsend, it's really great that he comes in here every single day, without fail," a senior at a local community said.

While Soll dreams of one day getting his bar back to normal, he's focused on ensuring that everyone that needs a meal has one.

"Now we have these people, it's not about a beer, it's about survival. If we don't bring them food...they're afraid to go out," Soll said.

If you're interested in helping Soll's charitable effort, more information can be found here.

