Delaware once again among states added to New Jersey quarantine advisory list

Delaware is once again among the nearly three-dozen states and U.S. territories from which travelers are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving or returning to New Jersey.

The travel advisory, which includes 35 total states, applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above are: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; California; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Hawaii; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; and West Virginia.

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia were added to the list on Tuesday, while Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed.

Travelers and residents who may be returning from impacted states are asked to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.

Individuals are urged to leave their place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care or to get food and other essential items.