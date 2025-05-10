Delaware State Police investigate officer-involved shooting after stolen vehicle chase

article

The Brief A suspect sustained critical injuries after he was shot by a trooper with the Delaware State Police after a lengthy pursuit covering about 26 miles. Three other suspects were also taken into custody. No injuries were reported due to the pursuit.



Four suspects in a stolen vehicle gave chase to Delaware State Police, resulting in one suspect being shot by a trooper, resulting in critical injuries, according to officials.

What we know:

A luxury SUV was reported stolen and traveling in and around Camden, Delaware Friday night, around 9:15, authorities said.

A Delaware State trooper subsequently spotted the SUV in a Walmart parking lot and troopers identified the vehicle had been stolen from New Castle County earlier in the month.

The trooper then tried to conduct a traffic stop with the occupants of the SUV, but the driver did not stop.

Timeline:

The driver took off at what officials said was a "high rate of speed" traveling on Dupont Highway in Dover.

Troopers stopped their pursuit, based on the safety of pedestrians and other motorists.

Within a short time, a trooper saw the SUV going north on Dupont Highway near the Dover Mall and that trooper also tried to conduct a traffic stop and, again, the driver sped off, with troopers following.

Dig deeper:

The second pursuit took place northbound on Route 1, with the driver speeding. The driver then got off Route 1 and pulled into Smyrna, where the driver hit another car.

The driver kept going after the crash, heading north on Dupont Highway, finally stopping after the SUV became disabled north of Fieldsboro Road.

Foot chase:

The driver and three other passengers jumped out of the SUV and took off on foot, with a trooper behind them.

According to authorities, one trooper saw the driver drop a firearm after he got out of the vehicle, but he picked it back up, running toward a tree line and holding the firearm.

During the foot chase, the trooper shouted for the suspect to stop and to drop the weapon, but the driver did not obey.

The trooper subsequently discharged his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Big picture view:

The suspect, a 25-year-old Dover man, was then treated by troopers and then transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The three other suspects were found nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The pursuit covered about 26 miles. No injuries were reported because of the chase or crash in Smyrna.

The trooper who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place with the Delaware Department of Justice.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.