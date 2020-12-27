Delaware State Police investigating robbery at Dollar General in New Castle County

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in Bear, Delaware.

The incident occurred on December 26, 2020 at approximately 7:05 p.m. on the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway.

When troopers arrived, they larned that a male suspect approached the sales counter and handed an employee working the cash register a note implying he had a gun and demanded all the cash.

The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to authorities, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a male wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Guevara of Troop 2 at 302-834-2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com