Delaware to begin reopening plan on June 1 as restrictions ease on some businesses

Delaware small businesses will reopen on Friday under guidelines set by health officials, as the state aims to widen its economic reopening in early June.

Governor John Carney announced Delaware hopes to move into Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan on June 1. Specific details are yet to be released, but the first phase includes reopening gyms and allowing gatherings of 10 people.

Meanwhile, on Friday, small businesses previously deemed nonessential will operate in a limited capacity.

Retailers such as department stores, book stores and thrift stores will be allowed to do business using curbside pickup as long as social distancing practices are being kept.

Hair salons and barbershops will reopen but it will only be allowed to serve essential workers and there cannot be more than two appointments at a time per location.

Full list of retailers allowed to resume business in a limited capacity can be found below:

- Clothing stores

- Shoe stores

- Sporting goods, hobby, musical instruments

- Book, periodical, music stores

- Department stores

- Tobacco and Vape

- Other general merchandise

- Office supply, stationery, and gift stores

- Used merchandise stores

- Consumer goods rental

- Jewelry stores may do business by appointment

- Cosmetology: Haircare services only are permitted to be offered, and only to workers at essential businesses.

“I understand how hard this has been for Delawareans across our state. We’ve tried to find ways to ease the pain without compromising public health,” Gov. Carney said Tuesday.

“But even these limited steps allowing businesses to offer additional services will require strict compliance with safety standards, especially social distancing. We cannot afford to go backwards and see new cases and hospitalizations spike.”

