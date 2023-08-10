Weather Authority: Delaware Valley dries out, looks ahead to sunny, warm weekend

More showers and storms impacted the Delaware Valley Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms added more rainfall to the region already soaked from Monday's drenching and severe weather, followed by a tornado warning in Burlington County late in the afternoon. Officials in Cherry Hill reported many water-covered roads and flash flooding throughout the township as severe storms rolled through Thursday afternoon.

Related article

Thursday night should see much calmer and drier conditions, as storms move offshore.

A warm front is also headed towards the area, meaning temperatures will be heating up over the weekend.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

After below-average temperatures Thursday, and as lows dip overnight into Friday into the mid 60s, we warm back into the mid-80s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be around 90 degrees.