Weather Authority: Delaware Valley dries out, looks ahead to sunny, warm weekend

By
Published 
Updated 5:47PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Thursday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Thursday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - More showers and storms impacted the Delaware Valley Thursday. 

Severe thunderstorms added more rainfall to the region already soaked from Monday's drenching and severe weather, followed by a tornado warning in Burlington County late in the afternoon. Officials in Cherry Hill reported many water-covered roads and flash flooding throughout the township as severe storms rolled through Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night should see much calmer and drier conditions, as storms move offshore.

A warm front is also headed towards the area, meaning temperatures will be heating up over the weekend. 

After below-average temperatures Thursday, and as lows dip overnight into Friday into the mid 60s, we warm back into the mid-80s on Friday. 

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be around 90 degrees. 