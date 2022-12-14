Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see wintry mix Thursday a.m. before transition to rain

Wednesday saw a good bit of sunshine, but clouds began to roll in during the late afternoon ahead of a messy coastal system.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s throughout the region. By about 5 a.m., precipitation will fall beginning in Wilmington and working its way up the I95 corridor. Precipitation should start as an icy mix, leaving a light glaze for an hour or two, before temps begin to rise.

The morning rush hour will be dicey, so be sure to leave plenty of time to get to your destination. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Delaware Valley, into the Lehigh Valley from Thursday at 5 a.m., through noon.

The northern and western suburbs will see around an inch of snow, before it transitions to rain. The Lehigh Valley will see one to three inches of snow, before the transition to rain. The Poconos will just see mainly snow, with some icing working its way in. The Poconos should see three to six inches of snow.

By about 8 a.m., Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs will see the transition to rain, while in southern Delaware and South Jersey there should be just rain.

The northern and western suburbs will transition to rain by about noon.

One to two inches of rain will fall across the region before it comes to end Friday morning.

Highs Thursday should reach the upper-30s through the upper-40s.

As the system makes its way through the Delaware Valley, the wind will pick up, becoming quite blustery, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in Philadelphia and closer to 50 mph along the Jersey shore. There is a Wind Advisory in place for the coast through Friday morning.

Looking ahead, it’s dry, but very chilly into the middle of next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sun and clouds, cold. High: 42, Low: 27

THURSDAY: Wintry mix, rain & windy. High: 45, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Blustery cold. High: 43, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 39, Low: 27

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 27

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 41, Low: 27