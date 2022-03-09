Delaware volunteer fire chief dies after fall in firehouse

article

A Delaware volunteer fire company says its chief has died a day after he was injured in a 25-foot fall at the firehouse.

The Clayton Fire Company announced that Chief John Pridemore died Tuesday at Christiana Hospital.

The News Journal reports that fire company spokesman Kevin Wilson said Pridemore was on the scissor lift cleaning in the new addition at the firehouse when the automatic garage doors opened.

Wilson says a door knocked over the scissor lift and Pridemore hit his head on the bumper of a firetruck as he fell.

Wilson says fire companies in Delaware and Maryland will cover the Clayton fire district temporarily to allow members to decompress and prepare for the funeral.

According to the Clayton Fire Company, Pridemore joined in January 1991 as a way to serve the community he lived in.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly, two children, Amanda and Michael and his granddaughter Sadie.

Pridemore's family has asked that donations be made to the Clayton Fire Company in his memory.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter