Delaware woman accused of using stun gun during confrontation with teen

A Delaware woman is facing charges after police say she used a stun gun on a teenage boy during a confrontation at a local park last month.

It's alleged that 66-year-old Louis Bert was walking her dog on Lynn Drive in the Green Valley Townhouse community on May 20, when she engaged in a conversation with a 14-year-old boy who was at a park with friends.

Bert, according to police, left the park and returned 30 minutes later carrying a "black object." Police say she approached the teen on the swing set and after a brief exchange used a stun gun on the teen's back.

The victim, his friends and Bert all fled the park, according to police. She was spotted by police in the Green Valley Townhome Community and taken into custody after being positively identified.

Police say two stun guns were taken from Bert's home during a search. She has been charged with second-degree assault and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument.

Bert was taken to Baylor’s Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,000 cash bond, according to authorities.