Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000

A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000.

The News Journal reports that the Newark woman bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.

While driving home after picking up her earnings from Lottery Headquarters in Dover with a friend, she bought three Serious Money tickets to celebrate.

One of those tickets was a $300,000 top prize winner.

The woman said she plans to put most of the money into her retirement fund.