Delco barbershop reopens in defiance of Gov. Wolf's shutdown order

A barbershop in Delaware County reopened on Wednesday despite Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown order of nonessential businesses.

Giovanni's Media Barber Shop has strict guidelines in place, including no walk-ins, no hanging out, and no small talk in the chair. Additionally, there are partitions between every station and everyone must wear a mask.

“I feel like my clients coming in are a lot safer than going to a Walmart, Costco or Acme. I can control the people coming in my doors I can control how clean and sanitized my station is. I feel like we’re safe," shop owner Nichole Missino told FOX 29.

RELATED: Bellmawr gym reopens again Wednesday, owners receive third citation

Brian Skulski, of Brookhaven, was among the first in the chair. He says he's not even a little bit worried.

“I understand the reasoning for it. Everybody’s got to be cautious, stay safe, but I think it’s time we get out and move around," he said.



Missino is risking arrest, lost of government relief funds, and even her operations license acting in defiance of the state order.

“I’m caught up on my rent I’ve paid all my bills and my savings account is just dwindling down," Missino said.

Advertisement

She adds she is standing up for herself, her employees, and customers. It was her last resort.

“It’s what I have to do or lose my business, either I open or lose my business, so either way I’m losing,” she said.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP