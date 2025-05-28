Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie is casting extras in New Jersey

article

The Brief New Jersey locals are being cast as extras for Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie. The comedy starts filming in June in New Jersey. Extras will portray partygoers at a nightclub or on a yacht.



If you've ever wanted to be in a Kevin Hart movie, here's your chance!

What we know:

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is producing and starring in "72 Hours," a new Netflix comedy.

The story follows Hart, a 40-year-old executive, as he joins a group of 20-somethings on a three-day bachelor party after being accidentally added to their group chat.

Filming begins in June, and producers are looking for New Jersey locals to play clubgoers and yacht partygoers.

What you can do:

Those interested in being cast as an extra are being asked to email their information to Grant Wilfley Casting.

Check out their Facebook page for all the details.