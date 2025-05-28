Expand / Collapse search

Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie is casting extras in New Jersey

By
Published  May 28, 2025 9:23am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

US comedian Kevin Hart attends the Netflix live comedy event "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • New Jersey locals are being cast as extras for Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie.
    • The comedy starts filming in June in New Jersey.
    • Extras will portray partygoers at a nightclub or on a yacht.

NEW JERSEY - If you've ever wanted to be in a Kevin Hart movie, here's your chance!

What we know:

Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is producing and starring in "72 Hours," a new Netflix comedy.

The story follows Hart, a 40-year-old executive, as he joins a group of 20-somethings on a three-day bachelor party after being accidentally added to their group chat.

Filming begins in June, and producers are looking for New Jersey locals to play clubgoers and yacht partygoers.

What you can do:

Those interested in being cast as an extra are being asked to email their information to Grant Wilfley Casting.

Check out their Facebook page for all the details.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Grant Wilfley Casting and Netflix.

New JerseyEntertainment