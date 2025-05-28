House of Wiggle fire: Owner speaks out after devastating fire kills dozens of animals

The Brief There is precious little left of a beloved farm animal rescue in Montgomery County after a fire ripped through and destroyed it, killing dozens of animals. The owner spoke with FOX 29 of the heartbreaking loss at the property and suggested they won’t quit, despite their loss.



Flames poured from a barn of a Montgomery County animal rescue Wednesday morning, destroying the structure and killing dozens of animals, while injuring several others.

Devastating scene:

Smoke rises from the rubble of the barn that’s served as a sanctuary for farm animals in Montgomery County for eight years.

Known as the House of Wiggle, Goats Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Lansdale, it was early Wednesday morning when a motorist on the nearby turnpike noticed flames and called 911.

"This has to be heartbreaking for you?" FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked.

"This is absolutely devastating," owner Erin Wiggle replied. "This is every farmer’s worst nightmare. This is the reason we get up in the morning to do what we do. Now it’s been swished away from us."

Related article

What we know:

With no hydrants nearby, the fire crews had to haul water to battle the flames that collapsed the barn built in 1857.

About 120 farm animals were on the property, many inside the barn when the floor gave (way).

Wiggle explained, "We had about 40 losses, most of them being goats, a couple of pigs when the floor collapsed that trapped a lot of them in the barn."

As firefighters doused hot spots Wednesday morning, volunteers moved some of the surviving animals to temporary new homes while others, injured in the blaze, were taken for veterinary care.

Big picture view:

Volunteer Allyson Stephens came to help, saying, "It made my stomach hurt. It’s gut-wrenching to see something like that, especially folks who are trying to help animals."

Erin Wiggle and her husband, both retired from the military, say this sanctuary is a true labor of love supported by their grit and the generosity of the like-minded. They say a barn will rise again as they go on with their mission.

"It’s just - it’s going to be a lot, and I don’t know how we’ll recover, but we’ll recover, we’ll rebuild. We’re going to get right back at it," Wiggle said.

What you can do:

Perkiomen Feed Company is currently accepting donations for feed, bedding and supplies to help the affected animals.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Wiggle family, and support the animals' care after the fire.