Business owners frustrated after rash of costly burglaries across Northeast Philly: "Very dangerous"

Philadelphia Police are looking for at least two suspected burglars who have been busy busting into auto shops and other stores in the Northeast.

What they're saying:

One of the two suspects has been identified as 18-year-old Marcos Neto.

"The guys come through the second floor and break the window," said business owner José Tavares.

Tavares would never have believed it if he hadn’t seen the surveillance video for himself.

It shows a man busting into the Northeast Community Auto repair shop on Roosevelt Boulevard on May 5.

The man is seen trying to kick his way into an office door. Then, he uses a garden shovel to whack at the thick plexiglass office windows.

Continuing to get frustrated, the burglar even tries to throw a coffee pot to bust the window.

However, when that didn’t work, he took out a gun and started firing rounds into the glass. Four bullet holes are visible in the glass.

Shrapnel is still lodged in the ceiling.

"I think he tried to get the cars. The keys to get a ride somewhere or maybe he think I had money here." said Tavares.

Police say Neto is also connected to eight other burglaries of Northeast businesses since February.

Police say they are stealing anything they can get their hands on from businesses in the 2nd and 15th police districts.

A gallery of surveillance images shows how busy the burglars have been.

There have been five burglaries in one week alone.

A J and M Windows and Doors on 4302 Roosevelt Boulevard was hit on Monday.

A day earlier, the door of King’s Deli on Bustleton Avenue was kicked in and the store's stash of scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen.

The Guardo Auto Body shop on 1123 Adams Avenue was burglarized once on May 7th and again on May 10.

Back at Northeast Community, Tavares was forced to spend more than $4,000 on repairs and upgrades, including iron security bars for the second floor windows.

"I feel like everywhere here in the Northeast is very dangerous. Very dangerous. I hope someday it can get better" said Tavares.

What you can do:

Marcos Neto is wanted for commercial burglary and other offenses.

Police say he has a hearing impairment and may become startled or not understand commands if approached by police.

He has several distinctive tattoos on his right hand and neck area. Investigators say he may be in the area of Castor and Levick Streets.

If you know where Neto is located or recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to call Philadelphia Police Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153/3154.