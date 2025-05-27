Robbery suspect shot and killed by target outside Roosevelt Boulevard Dunkin'

article

Investigators say a robbery suspect was shot and killed by their alleged target early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.

The deadly encounter unfolded on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near the Dunkin', police said.

What we know:

Authorities were called to the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police believe someone who was being robbed near the Dunkin' shot and killed the alleged robber.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges.