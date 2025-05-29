Registered sex offender 'caught in the act again' in Bucks County: police

article

The Brief A registered sex offender is facing several new charges after officials say he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl. Anthony Dillard, 49, was convicted of statutory sex assault in 2016. He is listed at a Lifetime Megan’s Law Offender in Pennsylvania.



A Pennsylvania man convicted of statutory sex assault nearly a decade ago is back behind bars after authorities say he attempted to repeat his crimes.

What we know:

Last month, officials say 49-year-old Anthony Dillard began communicating with a 13-year-old girl on a dating app, saying he wanted to rent a hotel room and "hang out," sending nearly nude photos of himself while requesting naked pictures of her.

When a May 1 meeting was canceled, Dillard continued chatting with the girl, telling her he wanted to do "sexual stuff" with her.

On May 27, officials say he traveled to Bensalem a second time to meet the 13-year-old for a sexual encounter.

However, when he was taken into custody by police waiting for him as he exited his vehicle.

The backstory:

Dillard was convicted of Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors in 2016 and is currently listed as a Lifetime Megan’s Law Offender by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The registered sex offender is now charged with Attempted Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse, Attempted Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children Photo/Video, Attempted Corruption of Minors, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $30,000,000 bail.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bensalem Police Department.











