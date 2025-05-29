Registered sex offender 'caught in the act again' in Bucks County: police
BENSALEM, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man convicted of statutory sex assault nearly a decade ago is back behind bars after authorities say he attempted to repeat his crimes.
What we know:
Last month, officials say 49-year-old Anthony Dillard began communicating with a 13-year-old girl on a dating app, saying he wanted to rent a hotel room and "hang out," sending nearly nude photos of himself while requesting naked pictures of her.
When a May 1 meeting was canceled, Dillard continued chatting with the girl, telling her he wanted to do "sexual stuff" with her.
On May 27, officials say he traveled to Bensalem a second time to meet the 13-year-old for a sexual encounter.
However, when he was taken into custody by police waiting for him as he exited his vehicle.
The backstory:
Dillard was convicted of Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors in 2016 and is currently listed as a Lifetime Megan’s Law Offender by the Pennsylvania State Police.
The registered sex offender is now charged with Attempted Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse, Attempted Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children Photo/Video, Attempted Corruption of Minors, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $30,000,000 bail.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bensalem Police Department.