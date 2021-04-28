Delco child sexual abuse arrest points to disturbing trend, DA says

A man arrested, accused of preying on young girls for sex and police say it’s part of a hidden spike in child abuse during the pandemic.

"This is as bad as it gets," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer commented.

DA Stollsteimer referring to the child abuse he says happened inside a house on Crum Lynne at the hands of 29-year-old Jason Hasson. The victims – seven and nine-year-old girls living in the home.

"He took videos of them in states of undress. He sexually assaulted one of them and he also pleased himself on one of them as she slept," Stollsteimer said.

Detectives serving a search warrant and arresting Hasson Tuesday morning. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the 29-year-old admitted to the abuse and to making a dozen pornographic videos of the girls.

"He then, subsequently, told detectives if they hadn’t arrested him, it would have continued and gone even further. Very disturbing for anyone to hear these kinds of facts," Stollsteimer stated.

Advertisement

Rose Adams lives a couple of doors down and was stunned at the news.

"That’s really scary to think that. I mean it happens everywhere, but to think it’s happening in your neighborhood," Adams commented.

CJ Clark’s mom has lived in the neighborhood for some 20 years.

"My nieces come down here. My sisters come down here. Who knows, there’s little kids running all over around here. For something to happen, it’s not cool at all," Clark said.

Even scarier, cases of child porn and child sex abuse are way up, as a result of the pandemic.

"People have been stuck at home. Children can’t report to those trusted people in their lives," DA Stollsteimer added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter