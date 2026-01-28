Delco elementary school students left outside after bus schedule miscommunication

The Brief Some students at Rutledge Elementary School were left waiting in the cold after a bus schedule change on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Parents say they did not receive notice about the earlier bus time due to a technical issue. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District says it has reviewed its communication process to prevent future problems.



Some students at Rutledge Elementary School were left outside in freezing temperatures after a miscommunication about a temporary bus schedule change, according to the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District.

Parents say they were not told about the earlier bus pickup

What we know:

Some parents say they never got information that the schedule had been changed.

The district says the Transportation Department made a temporary adjustment to a bus route due to a road closure and sent a message to families on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

According to a spokesperson, the affected families did not receive the message because of a technical issue with the student information system.

Some parents reported that their kids were left standing in the freezing cold waiting for their school bus, which they eventually found out had come earlier than usual, but they were not aware.

District response and next steps

What they're saying:

"We have since reviewed our internal protocol for sending transportation-related messages to ensure this does not happen again," the district said in a statement.

The spokesperson says the district is grateful that all students are safe, and the issue has been addressed to prevent it from happening again.

The district says it is working to improve its communication process and prevent similar problems in the future.

What we don't know:

The district has not said if any additional steps will be taken beyond reviewing its communication protocols.