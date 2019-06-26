Delta allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans

article

(FOX NEWS) — Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to rebook or cancel their Dominican Republic travel plans without incurring additional fees amid ongoing reports of mysterious illnesses and deaths in the country.

Citing the “recent events in Punta Cana,” a message posted to Delta’s Advisories page says travel may be “impacted to/from/through” Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

The airline is now giving passengers three options ahead of Dominican Republic travel plans booked through Aug. 15: Remain on the flight, change the flight dates, or cancel the itinerary altogether.

Passengers must have booked travel to PUJ prior to June 21 to be eligible. Those remaining on their scheduled flights needn’t do anything, while those wishing to change flight dates can rebook travel through Nov. 20 without incurring additional fees. For those canceling their trips altogether, Delta is issuing a credit for use up to one year from the original booking date. After canceling and rebooking, however, change and fare difference fees will apply.

Passengers wishing to change the origin or destination of a flight will also incur applicable change and fare fees, Delta says.

Delta’s advisory comes amid reports of nearly a dozen U.S. tourists dying in the country over the last 18 months. The frequency of flight cancellations, too, has been increasing throughout June, with 45 more cancellations reported between June 1 and June 17, per a report in The Washington Post.

Bookings between July and August have also seen a 59 percent drop over last year, Fox Business reported.

In response, other major airlines, including United and American, have confirmed to Fox News that the carriers are dealing with passengers on a “case by case” basis.

“With safety as our top priority, we continue to monitor the events in the Dominican Republic,” wrote United Airlines in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We have not issued a travel waiver at this time, but will work with customers on a case by case basis.”

Southwest’s standing policy, meanwhile, is that customers may cancel travel plans up to one hour before the scheduled flight for “full store credit,” travel advisory or not. A representative also stated that the airline will always work with passengers regarding any concerns.

