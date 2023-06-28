Expand / Collapse search

Delta plane lands at Charlotte airport without front landing gear

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:05PM
Travel News
Fox TV Stations
FztnjxOXsAAFMhW.jpg article

Delta plane stuck on runway after landing with no front landing gear (photo from passenger on plane)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Delta plane remained stuck on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina Wednesday morning after landing without front landing gear.

Airport officials confirmed that Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 from Atlanta to Charlotte landed at the Charlotte airport around 8:40 a.m. local time and "remains on the runway due to mechanical issues." The airport and Delta didn’t specify the problems with the plane, but photos from the scene show it landed without front landing gear.

FztteyhXgAE0Ih-.jpg

Disabled Delta plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (photo by passenger Chris Skotarczak)

"The runway is closed and Airport is working to remove the aircraft," airport officials said in a statement. "There were no injuries reported and the passengers were bussed to the terminal. We are anticipating operational impacts due to the runway closure."

RELATED: Texas airline worker killed after being sucked into Delta Air Lines jet engine

According to WCNC, "the pilot safely landed the plane despite malfunctioning nose gear upon arrival."

South Korea plane door open during flight

A plane passenger in South Korea is said to have opened the aircraft's emergency door during flight, violently blasting the interior with air and startling passengers and crew. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

Delta released the following statement in response to FOX TV Stations’ request for comment:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people. While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. We apologize to our customers for their experience."

FztnjxPXoAMRtUa.jpg

Passenger photo shows disabled Delta plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 

Delta said there were 96 passengers on the Boeing 717 aircraft, along with three flight attendants and two pilots. 

Chris Skotarczak, a passenger, said on Twitter that the "crew and pilot did an amazing job." 

"Calm and collected," he said. 