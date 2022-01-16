Demolition work begins on charred warehouse after NJ fire

Demolition work has begun on the charred remains of a warehouse that was the scene of a massive fire in New Jersey that crews managed to keep away from a nearby chemical plant over the weekend.

Hundreds of firefighters from around the region worked in freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday battling the blaze at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic.

Mayor Hector Lora told NJ.com that members of the Passaic fire department remained at the site Sunday as a precaution against flareups.

Environmental officials said air monitoring has found no acute risk to the public.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter