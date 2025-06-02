Group of suspects wanted for brutal robbery attack in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify at least seven suspects in connection with a violent robbery last week.
What we know:
A 20-year-old man was attacked from behind while walking on the 1300 block of Susquehanna Avenue last Monday.
He fell to the ground after being punched and kicked by a group of suspects.
Police say the suspects stole the man's bag with IDs and credit and debit cards inside before fleeing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspects or robbery is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.