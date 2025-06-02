Expand / Collapse search

Group of suspects wanted for brutal robbery attack in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 2, 2025 7:47am EDT
The Brief

    • A young man was attacked and robbed in North Philadelphia last week.
    • He was punched and kicked before his was stolen.
    • Police are looking for a group of at least seven suspects.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify at least seven suspects in connection with a violent robbery last week.

What we know:

A 20-year-old man was attacked from behind while walking on the 1300 block of Susquehanna Avenue last Monday.

He fell to the ground after being punched and kicked by a group of suspects.

Police say the suspects stole the man's bag with IDs and credit and debit cards inside before fleeing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects or robbery is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

