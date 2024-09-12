Deptford residents fed up after cars crash into same home twice

Neighbors on one street in Gloucester County are fed up as they say cars keep slamming into their homes and cars.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke with residents in Deptford who say something needs to be done soon.

After just having their home rebuilt a year ago from a prior crash, Shakirat Yusof’s house was hit again early Monday.

"It was a loud bang, the whole house shook and unfortunately, because it happened before we knew exactly that someone hit our house once again," said Shakirat Yusof. "It caused significant damage to the front of our house…It's so terrifying, something beyond your control."

"At 1:30 a.m. I was woke up to a loud crash, and I thought, 'No, it can't be again.' said Wendy Fager, neighbor.

This latest crash smashed the back of the next door neighbor's Nissan first, before crashing into the front steps and porch next door along with smashing both of the family's cars in the driveway.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Gloucester County Routes 706 and 534, better known locally as Cooper Street and the Good Intent Road.

"Drove across my lawn, hit my son's car, and proceeded to hit two other cars and destroyed the front of my neighbor's house," said Fager.

Deptford and Gloucester County officials could not be reached for comment.

Homeowners have been pleading with local leaders long before this latest crash to take steps to make the intersection safer. A letter from another dated over two years ago, after previous crashes, urged the county to install a traffic light, blinking light, or speed bump to try and prevent another crash.

"It's happening more frequently, and I'm just concerned that one day someone is gonna be seriously injured, or they're going die, and that's what it's gonna take for the city to do something. I would hope it doesn't take that," lamented Yusof.