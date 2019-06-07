Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman

article

The Wayne County prosecutor said the man suspected of shooting and killing three people and wounding two others in a Detroit home targeted them because they were part of the LGBTQ community.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the May 25 shooting.

"The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing on so many levels, but the fact that this happened during Pride Month adds salt into the wound. We must remain ever vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

He's due in court Friday and records don't list a lawyer for him.

Prosecutor's spokeswoman Maria Miller says in an email Friday it's "alleged that these victims were targeted and killed because they were part of the LGBTQ community." She declined to release additional details.

Prosecutors say the shooting killed 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Paris Cameron and 20-year-old Timothy Blancher, all of Detroit. The prosecutor's office says Davis and Blancher were gay men, and Cameron was a transgender woman.

"This case illustrates the mortal danger faced by members of Detroit's LGBTQ community, including transgender women of color. The LGBTQ community knows that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the Detroit Police Department stand ready to aggressively prosecute these brutal crimes," said Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire.