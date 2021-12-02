Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children after traffic stop

article

Detroit police officers saved four young children who had been kidnapped earlier this week, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The discovery came during a traffic stop from a car going through a red light by a pair of officers from the Eighth Precinct. The driver told them she was in a hurry to get the children ages 6 to 10, to school.

When asked what school they attend, the driver "could not give a good answer," the post, on the Eighth Precinct Community page said.

"They escorted her from the car and questioned the child, simply to the eldest child, age 10, 'Do you know this woman?' The 10-year-old shook his head, no," the post said.

Officers Flannel and Parrish arrested the driver, while DPD said it was determined she had kidnapped the children on their way to school, forcing them into her vehicle.

Advertisement

"These 2 officers exercised excellent police investigate skills, in doing so they were able to take a kidnapper off the streets, and safeguard the 4 children from any hurt, harm and danger," the post said.