‘Go easy on me, kid’: Biden tries to keep things light with Harris at opening of Democratic debate
As night two of the second set of Democratic debates kicked off in Detroit on Friday, Joe Biden tried to keep things light with Sen. Kamala Harris by saying, “Go easy on me, kid.”
