Disneyland donates food after coronavirus fears close parks

After the Walt Disney Co. temporarily closed Disneyland in California because of the coronavirus outbreak, the park announced it would donate all the excess food to a local food bank.

“While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County,” Disneyland said in a press release.

Both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will donate unneeded meal supplies, the statement said.

Disneyland Resort has been donating excess food since 2014, giving away more than 20,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank just last year.

Thursday night, Disney said it would temporarily close the theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida and the Disneyland Paris Resort starting at the end of the day on March 15 through the remainder of the month.

The hotels at those resorts will stay open “until further notice,” with specific dining areas remaining operational.

It also said the Disney Cruise Line will cancel all departures from Saturday through the end of the month.

