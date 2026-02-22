New Jersey State Police announce mandatory travel restriction ahead of winter storm

The Brief The New Jersey State Police have issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions and strong winds across the state. The restriction will take effect at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Under the order, all non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal and interstate roadways during the restricted hours.



The New Jersey State Police have issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions and strong winds across the state.

Restriction in place through 7 a.m. Monday

What we know:

The restriction, announced by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management under the Division of the New Jersey State Police, will take effect at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, and remain in place until 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

Governor Sherrill additionally declared a State of Emergency on Saturday to ensure public safety and support coordinated snow removal and emergency response efforts statewide.



Under the order, all non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal and interstate roadways during the restricted hours. The New Jersey Turnpike is exempt from the restriction. Officials said violators may face penalties under state law.

Exemptions to the travel ban include emergency and public safety personnel, public works and snow removal crews, public transportation employees, government officials conducting official business, utility workers, health care workers and individuals seeking urgent medical care. News media, private snow removal contractors and personnel supporting emergency shelters, critical infrastructure and essential services such as energy, fuel, food distribution, pharmacies, hardware stores and airport operations are also exempt.

What they're saying:

State officials said the measure is intended to protect lives and allow emergency responders and utility crews to clear roadways and restore essential services as quickly and safely as possible.

What's next:

Residents are urged to remain off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary and to monitor official channels for updates. Preparedness information and storm updates are available at ready.nj.gov and through the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management’s social media accounts: Facebook (@ReadyNewJersey), Instagram (@ReadyNJ), and X (@ReadyNJ).