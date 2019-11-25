DIY face masks recipes

courtesy: LINDA LEE TAGLIAMONTE - Licensed Esthetician

DIY MASK FOR NORMAL/ ALL SKIN

OATMEAL, TURMERIC, GREEK YOGURT, MILK, OLIVE OIL

1/2 Oats

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons Greek Yogurt

@ tablespoons Milk.

This mask moisturizes, exfoliates, relieves dry skin, reduces inflammation, calms acne, and reduces wintertime dryness and itchiness.

DIY MASK FOR DRY SKIN/SENSITIVE

-AVOCADO, BANANA, RAW ORGANIC HONEY, GREEK YOGURT.

½ Avocado

½ Banana

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoons of Greek yogurt

This mask will restore moisture like never before. Avocados are a great source of vitamin E, which moisturizes and protects from environmental damage. It also contains vitamin C, which is also high in antioxidants. The honey is antimicrobial and antibacterial. Bananas have vitamin A which moisturizes and repairs dry skin. Greek yogurt has active cultures which can help fight acne, reduces dark circles and pigmentation, and soothes irritated skin. This mask can also be used on the neck and chest.

DIY MASK FOR OILY/ ACNEIC SKIN

-MATCHA, HONEY, CINNAMON, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

1 Tablespoon of matcha

1 Tablespoon of organic honey

1 Teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 Pinch of cinnamon

-Matcha has 10x the amount of nutrients than regular green tea. It is rich in chlorophyll and antioxidants that promote anti-aging. The honey is antimicrobial and antibacterial. The cinnamon increases blood flow.

HOW TO MAKE A TONER

-Honey, Chamomile, Apple Cider Vinegar, Water.

1 Teaspoon of honey

1 Bag of chamomile tea

4 Tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 Cup of water

-Chamomile soothes and heals sensitive skin. Honey gives moisturizing an extra boost because it is a humectant which draws moisture to the skin. Apple cider vinegar kills harmful bacteria, helps with acne and eczema, and balances the skin's pH level without stripping the natural barrier. It also helps to remove dead skin cells and reduce hyperpigmentation.

-plastic wrap masks will be precut for easy applicaiton - of course with the nose and mouth cut out!) This will create a sauna like effect. It warms and softens the skin and allows the mask to penetrate the skin on a deeper level.