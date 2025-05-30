Philadelphia weather: Soaking showers overnight will create wet start to the weekend

The Brief Soaking showers are expected to dump between 1-3 inches of rain in parts of the Philadelphia area overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch beginning at 7 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. Sunday appears to be the best day of the weekend with some much-needed sunshine and highs in the 70s.



Philadelphia will remain locked in a wet and gloomy weather pattern on Friday with forecasters calling for soaking showers overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Philadelphia and the suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday is expected to be the gem of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

What we know:

Forecasters are bracing for heavy showers overnight that could dump as much as 3 inches of rain in some places.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Philadelphia and its suburbs that starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until Saturday morning.

Forecasters say rain rates at times could be greater than an inch an hour.

Scattered showers will start to ramp up around 6 p.m. and become more widespread over the following hours.

The rainstorm is expected to reach its peak between 9 p.m. and midnight before dwindling down in the early morning.

Along with the pounding rain, the Weather Service say scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across the Philadelphia-area.

The bulk of Saturday will be relatively nice with temperatures in the 70s and some peaks of sunshine, but a late-day shower in places is likely.

The weather will take a turn for the better on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70s.

What's next:

Sunday will start a much-needed sunny stretch in Philadelphia and beyond with highs expected to soar through the 80s by midweek.

What you can do:

You can also monitor the storms by using the live doppler radar below.