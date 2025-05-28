Dozens of animals die after fire engulfs animal rescue in Montgomery County

article

A local animal sanctuary is picking up the pieces after a devastating blaze destroyed their barn, leaving dozens of animals dead, and several others injured.

What we know:

The House of Wiggle Goats in Worcester Township went up in flames around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It was eventually placed under control, but the damage was already done.

The barn, which housed their rescue animals, was completely burnt down as flames and smoke left devastation in their wake.

What they're saying:

Erin Wiggle, who has been running the rescue with her husband for 8 years, says that about 40 animals were lost in the fire, with nearly a dozen more needing veterinary care.

However, many animals are currently still on the farm.

Chickens, goats, turkeys, pigs and even a potbellied pig could be seen scampering around Wednesday afternoon.

The Wiggle family says they plan to rebuild and start over, but are trying to get their animals settled first.

What you can do:

Perkiomen Feed Company is currently accepting donations for feed, bedding and supplies to help the affected animals.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Wiggle family, and support the animals' care after the fire.