Eagles trading DE Bryce Huff to 49ers for draft pick: report

The Eagles continued reorganizing their roster on Friday, reportedly finalizing a deal to send defensive end Bryce Huff to the 49ers for a draft pick.

Huff lasted just one season in Philadelphia after he signed a three-year contract with the Eagles before the Super Bowl-winning 2024 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first reported the swap, said the Eagles are expected to receive a "mid-round pick."

What we know:

Defensive end Bryce Huff is being shipped to San Francisco in exchange for a mid-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Huff signed a three-year contract with the Eagles before last season, but a torn wrist ligament held him out of play for five weeks.

He went on to start six games for the Eagles with 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He was inactive for the Eagles when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

What they're saying:

Schefter reports the trade cannot be processed by the NFL until after June 1.

"Both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked," he said in a post on X.