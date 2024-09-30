Dockworkers threaten to strike as current contract expires at midnight

Heavy truck traffic filled the Port of Philadelphia Monday afternoon, but come midnight, everything might come to a screeching halt.

The International Longshoremen’s Association that represents nearly 45,000 dockworkers at three dozen U.S. Ports from Maine to Texas including Philadelphia and Wilmington ports, are threatening to strike.

Their current contract with the United States Maritime Alliance expires at midnight.

"We have to understand almost half of the items which come through ships in the country come through these ports, which include fruits, vegetables, automobile parts and so on," said Dr. Subodha Kumar, a Professor at the Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University.

Dr. Kumar says the impact on consumers will vary based on the length of the potential strike.

"Although the consumers may not see the immediate impact if the strike is only for a few days but if it goes for several weeks, we will see the shortages in fruits and vegetables, as well as the price increase," says Dr. Kumar.

Philaport who manages the Philadelphia Terminals, says they are aware of the potential strike but are not directly involved.

PhilaPort released a statement saying in part: "United States Maritime Alliance and the ILA have been negotiating since late May of this year with little movement. The major issues at hand are wage increases, automation, and technology".

The Union said in a statement: "The Ocean Carriers represented by United States Maritime Alliance want to enjoy rich billion-dollar profits that they are making in 2024, while they offer ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject".

Dr. Kumar says we have seen disruptions like this before, the largest being the pandemic.

"More recently, we had seen the I-95 bridge collapse, we have seen the Baltimore bridge port collapse. Now those will not be the same magnitude as this one because those were limited to the few," said Dr. Kumar.

Across the river in South Jersey they are already preparing for the possible strike.

"South Jersey Port does not directly employ International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) labor, but they service vessels at our ports on behalf of our stevedore. We continue to monitor the ongoing negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) and look forward to a speedy and beneficial conclusion," said South Jersey Port officials. "We anticipate that ILA will picket both of our Camden terminals and are working with union leadership, the Camden County Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff's Office to ensure that those picketers have a safe space to demonstrate in an orderly fashion".

FOX 29 did reach out to the United States Maritime Alliance about the strike, but they have yet to respond.