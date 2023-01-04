Doctor dressed in mummers costume and local help revive injured fan at Eagles game

A local doctor dressed as a mummer sprang into action during last Sunday's Eagles game when a fan faced a life-threatening health scare in an act of heroism that could have only unfolded in Philly.

Dr. Vince Basile, a third-year resident in emergency medicine at Einstein Hospital, spent New Year's Day strutting in the mummer's parade as a member of Cara Liom Wench Brigade.

"I’m from South Philly, grew up in South Jersey it’s always been something I did growing up," Basile told FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

After the parade, Basile wore his mummers garb to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints with his girlfriend.

It was around halftime when Basile's girlfriend noticed a fan had fallen and urged Basile to provide medical aid. Dressed in his pink and blue costume and multicolored face paint, Basile said it "took some convincing" to encourage people that he actually was a doctor.

Credit: Vince Basile

Natalie Spencer, a nurse from Boyertown who was at her first Eagles game with her 6-year-old son, also came to the aid of the fallen fan. She and Basile found the man not breathing and with a weak pulse and provided CPR.

"I just did what needed to be done," Spencer said. "I turned and I saw the man and at first, I thought head injury. I knew I had the training to help."

The pair revived the fan and sat him up which caused an eruption of applause from surrounding fans. Photos of the mummer-dressed working alongside paramedics in the stands has since gone viral on social media.

Like a true Eagles fan, Bastile said the man asked him what the score was right when he awoke. Since the incident, Basile said he's spoke to the man's wife who said he's recovering.