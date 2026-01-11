Doctor wanted for raping female patient in Philly hospital nearly 30 years ago: FBI

article

The Brief A doctor is wanted by the FBI for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient. The incident happened at a Philadelphia hospital in 1996. The suspected doctor is believed to be traveling with his wife, who is also a physician.



The FBI is asking for the public's help to locate a sexual assault suspect who has remained at large for 29 years.

What we know:

Zahidul Islam, 70, is wanted by the FBI for the sexual assault of a female patient at a major Philadelphia hospital on October 3, 1996.

The doctor allegedly gave the patient medication to make her "groggy," then raped her in her hospital room, according to officials.

The patient was recovering from surgery at the time.

A federal warrant was issued for Islam's arrest in Pennsylvania in 1997. State charges were also filed.

What we don't know:

Islam's whereabouts are still unknown nearly 30 years later.

Officials say he has ties to New York State and Montreal, Canada, and may be traveling with his wife, who is also a physician.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office.