Dog causes shotgun to fire, striking owner inside Berks County home

The Brief Police say a man was injured after his dog inadvertently caused his gun to fire inside his Berks County home. The victim was cleaning a shotgun and set it down on his bed when the dog jumped onto the bed and caused the gun to fire. The victim, 53, underwent surgery, but his condition is unknown.



A Berks County man was hospitalized late Tuesday night after police say he was accidentally shot by his dog.

What we know:

Shillington Police were called to a home on the 300 block of State Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting that had just taken place.

A 53-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to police.

While police were en route to the scene, they learned that the victim was cleaning a shotgun and had placed it on the bed. When the man sat down on the bed, one of his dogs jumped onto the bed, inadvertently causing the gun to fire, striking the victim.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the floor and conscious. The victim’s son was also inside the home at the time the gun was fired, but police say he was not in the same room and was not harmed in the shooting.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital where he underwent surgery.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.