South Philly street artist helps create signs displaying SEPTA bus arrival times

The Brief A South Philly street artist known as "Mr. Bird" helped create solar-powered signs displaying SEPTA bus arrival times. The signs are unauthorized but have been well-received by bus riders for their convenience. SEPTA is planning its own timing upgrades to be unveiled next year.



A South Philly street artist is using creativity and technology to help SEPTA bus riders stay on schedule.

Street artist creates bus arrival signs

What we know:

"Mr. Bird" a street artist, has teamed up with another artist known as "Make it Weird", to install solar-powered signs displaying the arrival times of SEPTA bus routes.

The artists asked not to be identified by their real names.

The metal painted signs, connected to SEPTA's website, are attached to utility poles near bus stops, providing real-time information for commuters.

The first is located along the Route 64 bus near a bus stop at Broad and Washington Streets.

A second sign is near the corner of 8th and Wharton Streets along the Route 47 bus stop.

Riders at the stops appreciate the convenience of these signs, especially in cold weather. Brianna Brooks from South Philadelphia said, "When it’s cold you want to know how long it going to take without taking out your phone and seeing it right. Now you know. That was nice. Thank you for that."

What they're saying:

While the signs are not officially approved by SEPTA, they have been met with enthusiasm from the community.

Stan Stoker from Southwest Philadelphia commented, "I think it’s phenomenal. I think it’s convenient you can back and forth plan a to plan b."

SEPTA's response:

A SEPTA spokesperson acknowledged the "creativity and passion of SEPTA riders," but mentioned that the transit authority is working on its own timing upgrades, which are expected to be unveiled next year.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the city or SEPTA will take any action regarding the unauthorized signs or if they will collaborate with artists like Mr. Bird in the future.