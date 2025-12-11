Philadelphia weather: Measurable snow expected this weekend with bitter cold temps

The Brief Over 2.5 inches of snow is forecasted for Philadelphia on Sunday, with similar snowfall totals in the suburbs. Snow will move in early Sunday morning and last into the afternoon. Temperatures over the next few days will be in the 30s, including on Sunday when temps won't exceed the freezing point.



Forecasters say a weekend snow storm with the potential to drop several inches of snow in and around Philadelphia is on its way.

Snow will start falling early Sunday morning and continue through noon, wrapping up just as the Eagles host the Raiders at The Linc.

When will it start snowing?

What we know:

The latest weather models show widespread snowfall across the Philadelphia area during the early Sunday morning hours.

Parts of South Jersey and Delaware will likely see rain or a wintry mix as the rain-snow teeters on the coast before moving offshore.

Light snow will continue throughout the morning as tailgaters gather outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles-Raiders 1 p.m. start.

The snow will likely wrap up before kickoff, as the storm slowly drags off the New Jersey coast around 3 p.m.

Snowfall totals

By the numbers:

Forecasters believe Sunday's storm is capable of producing several inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

The latest models show more than 2 inches of snow forecasted in Philadelphia and similar totals in the surrounding areas.

Ditto for places along the I-95 corridor and interior parts of the Garden State, including Burlington County.

Forecasters expect the highest snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in South Jersey and the northern tip of Delaware.

Bitter cold temperatures ahead

Local perspective:

Before the snow rolls in, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be bitterly cold with blustery winds to make temps feel even colder.

Temperatures will tumble for Sunday's snow storm with highs only reaching the freezing point.

The cold conditions will continue on Monday through the middle of the week when a cold snap on Wednesday will see temps climb into the mid-40s.