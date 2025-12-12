Free New Year’s Eve concert in Philly with LL COOL J announced

The Brief The City of Philadelphia has announced a free New Year's Eve concert and fireworks show. LL Cool J will headline the event with special guest, including DJ Jazzy Jeff. The event will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration with a free concert and fireworks show on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Free New Year's Eve celebration details

What we know:

The concert will feature performances by LL COOL J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy, and Technician the DJ.

The event is set to begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will light up the sky at midnight.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker expressed excitement about the event, highlighting its significance as the city kicks off the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

LL Cool J at the TIME Celebrates A Year In Time Event held at Pier 59 on December 10, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Performers and special guests

What they're saying:

"Philly, don’t call it a comeback. We’ve got unfinished business. Shout out to the Mayor for the invitation! Meet me on the Oval this New Year’s Eve as we bring in 2026—live," said LL COOL J.

The concert is produced by ESM Productions of Philadelphia and promises to be a memorable night with a lineup of award-winning artists.

The backstory:

The news comes months after LL Cool J opted out of performing at Wawa's Welcome America Fourth of July concert in Philly to stand in solidarity with District Council 33 (DC 33).

During this time, DC 33, which represents over 9,000 workers from various departments, including the Philadelphia Sanitation Department walked off the job prompting an eight-day trash strike.

"I just letting you know, I'm not gonna cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting," LL Cool J said.

Grammy Award-winning Philly artist Jazmine Sullivan also came to the same conclusion and announced she would not perform at the July 4th event.

She said, in part, "I choose to not perform at the Wawa Welcome America concert and stand with Philly’s DC33 until the city and union find a way to bring fair living wages to our working class."

What we don't know:

Details about additional security measures or potential weather contingencies have not been disclosed.