Snow expected tonight across Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware: Forecast, totals, alerts

A winter storm will bring snow to the Philadelphia region tonight, followed by a blast of dangerous cold lasting through early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

What we know:

Snow begins this evening and continues into early Sunday morning. Some areas near and southeast of I-95 may start with light rain before the colder air takes over. Once temperatures fall below freezing, snow will begin to stick to roads and sidewalks.

How much is it going to snow?

Expected snowfall amounts from Saturday night into Sunday morning:

Philadelphia: 4–6 inches

Trenton: 4 inches

Wilmington: 4–6 inches

South Jersey (including Camden, Gloucester, Burlington counties): 4–6 inches

Shore communities (Atlantic City, Toms River): 3–4 inches

Lehigh Valley & Reading: 2–3 inches

Northern NJ (Sussex, Morris): 2–3 inches

A narrow zone of 5+ inches is possible just southeast of I-95, where snowfall rates could briefly reach 1 inch per hour.

Travel impacts

Roads are expected to become snow-covered and slippery, especially after midnight. Visibility may drop quickly if heavier snow bands set up during the late evening and early morning hours.

Wind gusts picking up Sunday into Monday may lead to blowing snow, reducing visibility even after the snow ends.

When is the snow going to start?

Based on the precipitation onset map:

Philadelphia: Snow starts roughly 11 p.m.

South Jersey: 12–2 a.m. Sunday

Lehigh Valley / Poconos: 8–9 p.m. Saturday

Delaware: 11 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday

Most of the snow will fall between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Dangerous cold to follow

Once the storm pulls away, Arctic air will move in.

NWS Mount Holly projects wind chills near 0°F across much of the region late Sunday night into Monday morning, with below-zero wind chills in the Poconos.

Minimum wind chills Sunday night into Monday:

Philadelphia: 8°

Trenton: 3°

Wilmington: 8°

Atlantic City: 4°

Vineland: 0°

Mount Pocono: –7°

Monday’s air temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the region.

Marine hazards

A Gale Warning is in effect Sunday afternoon into Monday for Delaware Bay and NJ/DE coastal waters, with wind gusts up to 35–40 knots and possible freezing spray.

What's next:

Snow should taper late Sunday morning, but the cold that follows may linger through Tuesday. Residents are urged to prepare for freezing conditions, protect pets and pipes, and check for updated advisories.

The next NWS briefing is expected by 5 p.m. Saturday.