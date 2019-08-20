‘Dogfishing': People are apparently posing with other people’s pets on dating apps to get matches

In what appears to be a desperate act to find “the one,” people looking for love are deceiving potential love interests in an act called “dogfishing.”

According to The Washington Post, the deceitful act is all too common and happens when a person borrows someone else’s pooch for profile snaps on dating apps or social media.

The Post writes that people continuously find themselves scammed by “guys with a ridiculously adorable dog photo,” otherwise known as “dog-baiters.”

If you venture to the App Store to download the popular dating app Bumble, the app features a photo of a man wearing glasses cuddling a welcoming pooch that to many prospective matches might scream “stability” and “loyalty.”

According to a 2014 survey from Match.com, more women had their eyes out for men with dogs.

“That’s the main thing: Stop borrowing dogs,” Erika Ettin, an online dating coach, told The Post. “It’s just odd when you’re using someone else’s dog online, and it seems like you’re trying too hard.”

Ettin added that authenticity is critical for success when it comes to curating your dating profile.