Dolly Parton baking collection brings southern-style desserts to the mix

Country music legend Dolly Parton has another trick up her sleeve, and this one’s leading to some tasty treats.

She’s bringing some of her favorite southern desserts to your kitchen table through a new baking collection in partnership with Duncan Hines.

"I've always loved to cook. Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking," she said. "Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what's what in the kitchen ... my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers."

Be on the lookout beginning in March for her collection to hit store shelves.

Duncan Hines rolled out a limited first-look kit at her collection on Jan. 26. For $40, fans could snag all four of her packaged items along with a special tea towel and spatula that read, "If you are what you eat, then why not be sweet." The kit sold out within hours.

Parton’s recipes include southern-style banana and coconut cake mixes, and creamy and chocolate buttercream frostings.

Duncan said stay tuned to see what they’ll "bake up next" with Parton.

Each of the cake mixes and frostings will sell for just over $2.

Duncan Hines launches Dolly Parton's Southern-Style baking mixes and frostings, available for a limited time online as part of the Dolly Parton's Baking Collection and in stores starting in March. (Photo: Duncan Hines)

"Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly's family recipes," said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director.

In addition to launching her baking venture, Parton has been keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways.

She’s given away millions of books as part of her Imagination Library program and has continually supported COVID-19 vaccine research. She also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for flood victims in Tennessee last year.

She was named one of People Magazine’s "2021 People of the Year."

This story was reported from Detroit.