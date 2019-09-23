Domestic air travel requirements change for Pa. residents starting Oct. 2020

Pennsylvania began issuing driver licenses that allow holders to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania next year.

RELATED: What to Know: Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania

The state Department of Transportation began issuing so-called Real IDs in March.

Those who want one must bring proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identity, such as a passport or birth certificate, to a driver license center.

“You cannot fly domestically with a regular drivers license come Oct. 1, 2020," AAA travel agent Karen Fisher said.

The Real IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren't necessary to legally drive. Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in Oct. 2020.

For more information, please click here.

Advertisement

This Associated Press contributed to this report.